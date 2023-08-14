A motorist has been left fighting for his life this morning after a crash closed multiple city centre roads.

The driver was left with "potentially life-threatening injuries" following a single-car collision.

A huge police cordon was in place overnight as officers launched an investigation into what happened.

Another man was taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

A black BMW 2 series could be seen on three wheels with severe damage and debris was scattered across the floor on Lionel Street.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Two men have been taken to hospital after a single-car collision on Great Charles Queensway into Summer Row just before midnight.

"The driver has potentially life-threatening injuries and the passenger has minor injuries.

"Both roads were closed as we established the circumstances of the collision and cleared debris from the scene.

"They have since re-opened. Anyone who saw what happened and hasn’t spoken to an officer should contact us."

The incident led to commuter delays as the busy Great Charles Street Queensway was shut. Police tape also stretched to New Market Street and Summer Row.

Great Charles Street Queensway had reopened by 8am this morning, but National Express West Midlands said buses had been diverted.

A spokesperson said earlier: "Service disruption. A police incident has closed Sandpits towards Birmingham.

"[Buses] 9, 126, X8, X10 [are] terminating at Centenary Square. 12/A, 13/A, 82, 87, 89 diverted Summer Hill St, St Vincent St, Sheepcote St, Broad St, Suffolk St, Smallbrook Queensway and Moor St."

The Inrix traffic management system added: "A4400 Great Charles Street Queensway Northbound closed, heavy traffic due to accident investigation work from B4135 Parade to New Market Street. The B4135 Parade, Lionel Street and Summer Row are also closed. Diversion - bus service x10, 9, x8."

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service were also contacted for a statement.

Anyone with information can get in touch with police via live chat or by calling 101 quoting log 4622 of 13/8.