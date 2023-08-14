A woman in her 60s has died after she was hit by a lorry.

The driver of the goods vehicle stopped at the scene and is assisting emergency services with their enquiries, West Midlands Police confirmed.

In a statement, the force said: "Ambulance colleagues were unable to resuscitate the pedestrian, in her 60s, and she was pronounced dead at the scene on Hungary Hill at the junction with Birmingham Street."

"​Her family have been informed and will be supported by our specialist family liaison officers after such a devastating loss."

The force is urging anyone who saw what happened to contact them quoting log 1143 of 14 August 2023.