Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Stourbridge
A woman in her 60s has died after she was hit by a lorry.
The driver of the goods vehicle stopped at the scene and is assisting emergency services with their enquiries, West Midlands Police confirmed.
In a statement, the force said: "Ambulance colleagues were unable to resuscitate the pedestrian, in her 60s, and she was pronounced dead at the scene on Hungary Hill at the junction with Birmingham Street."
"Her family have been informed and will be supported by our specialist family liaison officers after such a devastating loss."
The force is urging anyone who saw what happened to contact them quoting log 1143 of 14 August 2023.