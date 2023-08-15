A man has been arrested after the bomb squad were called to a house in Herefordshire.

West Mercia Police were called a house in Bockleton, near Leominister, following the discovery of a number of firearms.

Police said the 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a firearm.

The force said experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are helping remove the firearms from the house.

Police want to reassure villagers that there is no threat.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Percival, said: “I know that seeing lots of police and a bomb disposal van will be alarming for people, particularly in a small village like Bockleton.

“I’d like to reassure people that this isn’t an incident involving explosives.

"EOD are here to help us make the firearms safe so that we can recover them.

"The incident is contained, nobody has been injured, and there is no risk to the wider public."

A 21-year-old man remains in police custody.