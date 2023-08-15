A man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car and a lorry in Norton Canon last night.

Emergency services were called at 6.27pm to A480 in Norton Canon, Hereford and sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer, two BASICS emergency doctors and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival we found two patients who were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene.

"A man who was the driver of the car had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff.

"He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.

"The driver of the lorry was assessed and did not require further treatment.

"They received self care advice before being discharged at the scene."