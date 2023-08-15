Long delays on M6 after police incident near Spaghetti Junction

There are long delays of almost an hour on the M6 and queues for around six miles after a police incident earlier today.

Emergency services are at the scene and police are assisting with traffic management.

Travellers heading to Birmingham Airport are being warned of the delays and to allow extra time.

Traffic management website Inrix has said there are " Long delays and queueing traffic for six miles due to earlier police incident on M6 Southbound between J6 A38 Tyburn Road (Spaghetti Junction) and J5 A452 (Castle Bromwich)" - and queues are backing up to Junction 8 for the M5 Interchange.

Earlier, National Highways West Midlands tweeted: "The M6 is CLOSED in both directions between J4 ~M42 & J6 near Birmingham due to a @CMPG incident.

"Our resources are in attendance assisting police with traffic management.

"Delays building on approaches. Please allow extra journey time."

National Express West Midlands tweeted: "Due to an incident on the A38M Aston Expressway. "Services X3, X4, X5, X14, X15 are diverting from City via Lichfield Road.

"Services X12 and X13 will be diverting from City via Heartlands Parkway.We apologise for any disruption to your journey."

