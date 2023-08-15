A sex offender has been jailed after raping an underage girl in Birmingham.

For more than five years, Daniel Guest, 26, carried out a series of attacks against a girl who was under 16.

In May, Guest was convicted of rape of a child, sexual assault against a child and causing or inciting sexual activity with a child.

Guest, from Yardley Wood, had told the girl on a number of occasions not to say anything about the abuse, telling her no-one would believe her.

West Midlands Police said Guest was arrested after the girl came forward and reported him.

The 26-year-old had tried to blame the girl for making up stories and looking for attention when interviewed by police.

Detective Sergeant Nicky Simms, of West Midlands Police, said: "I would like to commend the victim in having the courage to report this matter to the police, and to relive the horror of this abuse.

"I hope this conviction shows that West Midlands Police are committed in investigating and convicting sexual predators who abuse young children, and I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of any such offences to come forward.

"We have specialist officers who will support you through every step of the investigation and criminal justice process.

"We also have links with a number of partner agencies who can support and offer you the opportunity to have your voice heard and not silenced by your abuser.

"By coming forward, you could not only get justice for yourself, you can also be a part of protecting other people who may become victims of this kind of abuse."

On 2 August at Birmingham Crown Court, Guest was jailed for 18 years and put on the sex offenders register for life.

