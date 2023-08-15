Two women have been arrested in connection with the death of 41-year-old man who was found dead in a car park.

The women, aged 37 and 48, who are both from Telford were arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The pair remain in police custody, West Mercia Police said.

Anthony Wootton, aged 41, was found dead on Gresley Close, Woodside in Telford on Monday 17 July.

Ashley Harris, aged 31, of Armstrong Close in Telford was charged with Anthony’s murder on Friday 21 July, and has been remanded in police custody awaiting trial.

