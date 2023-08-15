Three deer were killed in one evening near Cannock Chase prompting police to urge drivers to slow down around these areas.

Each of the animals were found in different places at beauty spot Cannock Chase.

Police believe the incidents were an accident and reported correctly but want to remind drivers of the speed limits in place to protect animals and road-users.

Staffordshire Police's Rural and Wildlife Crime Team posted on social media saying, "Unfortunately, three Deer were killed by vehicles at separate locations last night."

It adds: "This is becoming all too common and we are still urging drivers to slow down and pay extra attention to your surroundings and use full beam when required.

"There is a 40mph advisory speed limit on Cannock Chase to allow you extra time to react to a deer coming out in front of you along with other hazards."

The force added: "Deer can be the size and weight of a small horse so cause massive amounts of damage to vehicles and sometimes injuries to vehicle occupants and unfortunately most of the time the deer is either killed or injured to the point it needs to be dispatched at the road-side."

People commented on the post saying more needs to be done to slow drivers down.

One user wrote: "Lower the speed limit or put speed humps, the way some people speed through the chase disgusts me as they know at any point a deer could run out and often there's a few of them together - makes me so mad."

Another said she's seen more deer in the area recently: "They are running out to cross the road a lot this year. I have to stop a lot I don't remember ever seeing them before unless its just timing. It's so sad they have been hit. Are there any signs that may help?"

"Should never have put a road through there in the first place. It's a race track sometimes," wrote another.

