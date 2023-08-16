A knifeman has admitted stabbing a woman 11 times before approaching a man and stabbing him in the head and neck in an "horrific attack".

Mufaro Machaya, formerly of Tay Road, Lubbesthorpe, Leicester, stabbed his first victim, aged 62, in the stomach and chest before walking away and shortly after, finding his second victim, aged 65, in the double attack in Braunstone, on December 6, last year.

Two off-duty officers were in the area, near Goodheart Way, at the time of the incident and heard the woman screaming. They ran to her aide while East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was called.

But while his first victim was being attended to, Machaya, aged 24, approached the 65-year-old man in Meadwell Road, a 10-minute drive away, and stabbed him from behind. As the man tried to defend himself, Machaya stabbed him in the arm.

A neighbour then found the second victim and called emergency services. The man and woman, both "lucky to be alive" today, were taken to hospital, where the woman, had to undergo surgery on her abdomen.

Machaya was discovered in the underpass in Gallards Hill with a knife in his coat pocket and subsequently arrested.

Officers were forced to interview the knifeman from his cell as he continued to be "volatile" and he was later charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm and possession of a bladed article at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday. He is due to be sentenced on Friday 20 October 2023.

Detective Constable Natasha Perkins said Machaya "showed no remorse for his actions and admitted to stabbing the victims to the interviewing officers".

She said: "The victims of this attack are both very lucky to be alive but, no doubt, the events of that morning have left a devastating impact on them.

"My thoughts remain with both of them and I hope this outcome helps the victims in some way as they come to terms with what happened and provides some reassurance that this violent man will now face a considerable time in detention."

Chief Constable Rob Nixon praised the officers involved in the case and the victims following the guilty plea. He said: "This was a horrific attack. Machaya left his home with a knife and the intention to use it.

"Both victims were approached in broad daylight and without any warning were attacked violently.

"My thoughts are very much with the victims of this incident and I thank them for their extreme bravery, support and co-operation throughout this investigation."