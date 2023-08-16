There are long delays and queues on the M1 as all traffic has ground to a halt after a crash.

The northbound carriageway is closed from junction 21A at Leicester Forest East to junction 22 at Markfield.

Leicestershire Police is urging drivers to find an alternative route while the incident is being dealt with.

The force said on a social media post: "Emergency services are dealing with an RTC which has resulted in a complete road closure of the M1 from J21a - J22."

Meanwhile, road monitoring website Inrix, has reported that all traffic is being temporarily held on the northbound carriageway due to a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Queues are building on surrounding routes as drivers are urged to avoid the M1.

Inrix is reporting heavy congestion on A563 Lubbesthorpe Way, Braunstone Way and the A46 Leicester Western Bypass.

