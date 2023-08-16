Car giant Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed it will create hundreds of new jobs in the West Midlands.

The company said it is to recruit 300 new technicians and test engineers and the roles will support the continued growth of Range Rover production and development of next generation electric models.

The luxury car manufacturer is recruiting around 100 maintenance technicians for its Solihull plant to operate and maintain highly automated, precision, production facilities in a new body shop costing around £130 million.

In addition, JLR is recruiting around 200 technicians and test engineers to be based at its Gaydon Engineering Centre and Whitley Powertrain facility, where they will support testing and development of JLR’s next generation electric vehicles.

The company’s executive director of industrial operations, Barbara Bergmeier, said: "Solihull and Gaydon are at the heart of our global operations and these roles are an opportunity for talented individuals to be part of our transformation to electrification."

