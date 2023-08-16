A dog, who was found extremely overweight and with his claws growing into his paw pads, has found his forever home after Nottinghamshire Police helped get him healthy again.

Ziggy is an eight-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who was rescued by police last year after being spotted when they attended a separate incident.

Officers said he could barely walk because of his claws and unhealthy weight.

Police took Ziggy away from his owners after it was decided they couldn’t give him the care and attention he needed.

Ziggy was taken to Worksop police station where staff looked after him and helped him get back on all fours.

One year later and Ziggy has lost weight and is walking and running again.

Nottinghamshire Police said: "Our officers don’t just care about keeping people safe but animals too – thanks to the work of the response officers for stepping in, Ziggy is now living his best life in a loving home with his new owners."

