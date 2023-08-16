Police have issued a fresh appeal in the hunt for two brothers wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Birmingham.

Gavin Parry, 31, was shot in broad daylight on a city industrial estate over two years ago on 13 April 2021.

West Midlands Police says it wants to speak with brothers Theo and Remell Bailey over Mr Parry's murder.

A £1,000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information which leads to the brothers' arrests.

Dante Kalsi, 26, has been charged with Mr Parry's murder and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on 31 July where he was remanded into custody.

DS Lisa McNally, from Force CID, at West Midlands Police, said: “Gavin’s family have been very patient as we search for answers and we try to understand why, how and who killed Gavin.

“They have acted with dignity throughout and it is only right that they begin to understand what happened to their loved one. It is imperative we find Theo and Remell Bailey and we would appeal for anyone who sees them to contact us.”

The Bailey brothers have close links to the Handsworth and Winson Green areas of Birmingham.

"We warn that anyone helping them by providing them with a place to stay, vehicles or money may leave themselves open to an investigation and prosecution."

Police are asking anyone who sees the Bailey brothers not to approach them, but to contact police on 101.