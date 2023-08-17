A 14-year-old girl has died after falling ill at a school.

The teenager was at Repton School, where Christians in Sport was running a week-long camp, on Monday 14 August.

The bosses of a Christian sports camp have since spoken of their "shock and sadness" after she died.

Paramedics attended the school in south Derbyshire and she was taken to hospital, but died that evening.

Oxfordshire-based Christians in Sport has issued a statement announcing the death.

A spokesperson said: "On Monday, August 14 a young person at our residential camp, Sports Plus, fell ill and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she sadly died later that same evening.

"We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this terrible news."

The spokesperson continued: "We look to the comfort and hope we have in Jesus Christ and ask that you join us in prayer for the family and those impacted by this tragedy. In light of these events we took the decision to end the camp."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We were called to reports that a 14-year-old girl had died after being taken ill in Repton on Monday.

"Her family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"There are no suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

