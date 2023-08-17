A man from Derby who kept his flatmate's body in his freezer for almost two years, has admitted to using his bank cards and spending cash after he died.

Damion Johnson, 53, lived with John Wainwright, 71, at a flat in Cleveland Tower in Birmingham city centre.

Mr Wainwright died in 2018 from unknown causes - but his body was not found until 2020.

He was kept in a freezer by Johnson, who then used his bank cards to pay for goods and to withdraw cash from ATMs.

Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud when he appeared on bail at Derby Crown Court today (Thursday 17 August) - charges which he initially denied at a hearing on May 3.

He asked to be remanded into custody rather than handed bail until his sentencing date later this year.

At a hearing at the same court on May 3, he initially denied those charges, but he admitted preventing the lawful and decent burial of the victim.

Adjourning the sentence until October 27 and remanding Johnson, of Sun Street, into custody at the defendant's own request, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: “You have now pleaded guilty to everything so we don't have to have a trial now so a couple of weeks before it was going to happen I will sentence you and what I am going to do is ask for a pre-sentence report. Just because I am asking for a report that does not mean I am not going to send you to prison."

Johnson was wearing a green and black checked shirt over a white t-shirt for his appearance in court.

He will be sentenced on 27 October 2023.