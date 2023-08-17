An MP has said he wants to see a law protecting heritage buildings put in place after a fire destroyed an 18th century pub in Staffordshire.

Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley North, said the Crooked House pub will “rise from the ashes” after it burnt down in a fire on 5 August.

At a public meeting last night (16 August), Mr Longhi told residents concerned over the future of the Crooked House pub to "be patient and let due process take its course."

He also told the hundreds of people who turned up to the meeting to avoid posting speculation about the circumstances of the fire on social media.

Staffordshire Police said they are treating the incident as arson after the pub was subsequently demolished without complete permission.

Speaking to ITV about the meeting, he said: "I think it went quite well. I'm very pleased with the outcome because you come into this kind of thing worried that things might not please everybody, and clearly some people have more anxieties than others but I think, and I do believe people are leaving here more assured.

"You can ask them directly - do you feel more sure than you did before coming to the meeting?"

"So, I'm happy let's put it that way. While I can't disobey the outcome just yet I'm confident and I'm happy and I think a lot of people here are as well."

Known as "Britain’s wonkiest pub", the Crooked House was sold by pub company Marston’s to a private buyer two weeks prior to the fire after being on the open market since January this year.

At the meeting he said: “I don’t believe our current legislative framework is strong enough.

"You have my cast iron guarantee that when Parliament is back in session, I will be knocking on Michael Gove’s door.

"It is important we make a change in the law. Our historic pubs and buildings are not protected adequately.

"We need to change what we have in place now so the risk of what has already happened happening again is zero.

The MP pledged to bring the matter to Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, as soon as parliament reconvened in September.

