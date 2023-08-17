A gold and diamond ring worn by jazz icon Sammy Davis Jr is to go under the hammer in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter later this month.

Davis is acclaimed for his career as a singer, Rat Pack member, dancer, and actor and known for hits 'Something's Gotta Give', 'The Candy Man' and 'Mr Bojangles'.

Celebrated for his extravagance and flamboyance, the 10.75ct diamond ring belonged in Davis Jr's personal jewellery collection and has had quite the journey on its way to Birmingham.

The ring even made an appearance at the Whitehouse in 1973 when Davis Jr was invited to a reception by President Nixon. Credit: Fellows Auctioneers

Davis sported the ring on his travels around the globe, including during his tour of Europe in 1985.

The ring even made an appearance at the Whitehouse in 1973 when Davis Jr was invited to a reception by President Nixon.

Davis made history that night by being the first African American to be invited to stay the night by the president.

The 10.75ct diamond ring is expected to sell for up to £70,000 at auction. Credit: Fellows Auctioneers

The ring is a Brownish Yellow 10.75ct diamond ring with GIA cert.

The piece features in a fine jewellery collection and will be sold alongside a large photo album of Davis Jr's career at Fellows Auctioneers in the Jewellery Quarter, on Thursday 24 August.

Fellows Auctioneers said: "Davis was photographed at many different points in his life and in many different places. Often, with this extraordinary ring on one of his fingers. We are thrilled to be able to offer it at auction. This ring is undeniably exciting."