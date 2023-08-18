A glider pilot has died following a mid-air crash in Leicestershire.

Police were called at around 3.00pm yesterday (Thursday 17 August) to a report that a glider had crashed after it had been involved in a mid-air collision with a second glider.

The glider was found in a field in Alderman Road, Melton Mowbray, and the pilot was confirmed dead at the scene.

The second glider landed safely nearby and the pilot sustained minor injuries.

Leicestershire Police, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and an Air Ambulance were all called to the scene.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating what happened.

An eyewitness at the scene said: "Speaking anonymously, an eyewitness explained: "We have just witnessed two gliders colliding in mid-air above the Melton Mowbray area. My wife was lying on her sunbed and called me to look at four gliders circling in the sky above us.

"All of a sudden there was an almighty bang after 2 gliders had hit each other. They came crashing down to the ground. One very close to Melton.

"It was an horrific sight and has made us both feel sick."

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 422 of 17 August.