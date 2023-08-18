An investigation has been launched after two gliders collided mid-air near Melton Mowbray, before crashing into the ground.

Leicestershire Police, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and an Air Ambulance attended the scene on Thursday 17 August.

According to reports, it happened off Leicester Road on the outskirts of Melton Mowbray, with emergency services confirming they received a call just after 3pm.

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it has launched an investigation into the incident. Posting to Twitter, it said: "We have launched an investigation into a glider mid-air collision which occurred this afternoon near Melton Mowbray, Leicester".

Speaking anonymously, an eyewitness explained: "We have just witnessed two gliders colliding in mid-air above the Melton Mowbray area. My wife was lying on her sunbed and called me to look at four gliders circling in the sky above us.

"All of a sudden there was an almighty bang after 2 gliders had hit each other. They came crashing down to the ground. One very close to Melton.

"It was an horrific sight and has made us both feel sick."

Leicestershire Police confirmed they were in attendance at the scene, with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch also being informed.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "We are aware of this incident and officers are in attendance along with the East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

"The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has also been informed. We cannot provide any further information at this time."

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a mobilisation message at 15:03 to a report of a glider that has crashed. We have a pump from Melton Mowbray and Birstall Fire Station in attendance, alongside the Police and EMAS."