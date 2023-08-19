Man taken to hospital after shooting in Birmingham shop

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot in a shop in Birmingham.

Officers said the incident happened in Holyhead Road at just after 10.30pm yesterday (18 August).

A man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers released an update concerning the incident.

Their statement reads: "We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries in the area to identify who was responsible, and establish why this happened.

"We've also stepped up reassurance patrols in the area."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quoting 20/721891/23.