Robbers locked up after posing as pizza delivery men

Two robbers posed as pizza delivery men before they forced their way into a Nottingham home and demanded cash.

The victim saw a man ringing his doorbell who had a pizza box in his hand.

When he answered the door, he was pushed backwards and men repeatedly ransacked his house in Arno Avenue, Forest Fields.

The robbers kept asking him where the money was which they claimed was owed to them before they searched the victim for his wallet.

The frightening incident, which lasted about 20 minutes, happened on 20 August 2022.

The victim’s bank card was stolen but he wasn’t injured.

Following extensive police inquiries, which included CCTV and forensic checks, two suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery.

Mohammed Dilshad, aged 27, and Hamza Khan, aged 19, subsequently pleaded guilty to robbery and they were jailed for a combined total of 12 years and five months when they appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday (16 August 2023).

Dilshad, formerly of Mafeking Street, Sneinton, was locked up for seven years and two months and Khan, formerly of Egypt Road, New Basford, was handed a sentence of five years and three months.

Dilshad’s fingerprints were found on the pizza box and a piece of a glove found at the scene returned a DNA hit matching Khan.

Detective Constable Gemma Piggott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely upsetting ordeal for the victim. Fortunately, he did not sustain any injuries, but he was left feeling very shaken by what happened.

“I’m pleased we have been able to remove these dangerous men from our streets and I hope the result of our investigation reassures people that we treat reports of robbery extremely seriously and that we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice."