Van jammed underneath railway bridge causes disruption in Derbyshire town

This incredible photo shows the moment a van got stuck under a five-metre-tall bridge.

Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports that a vehicle was jammed underneath a railway bridge in Chesterfield Road in Dronfield.

The incident was first reported around midnight on Saturday, August 19.

It is reported that the van was on the back of a recovery truck and became stuck after the truck attempted to manoeuvre under the bridge that connects Dronfield train station with Chesterfield.

Firefighters and Derbyshire police both responded to the incident.

There had been fears that trains would be cancelled over the bridge due to structural damage but after being checked by Network Rail it was found there was no structural damage to the bridge or railway line.

As the van was on the back of a recovery truck nobody was in the vehicle and nobody was injured in the incident.

The road was closed for around 90 minutes during the incident.

The community was thanked by emergency services for their support during the incident.

A spokesperson for Dronfield Fire Station said: "Thankfully nobody was hurt and there is no structural damage to the bridge or railway line.

"However, it's definitely a reminder to pay attention to low bridge warnings.

"Thanks to the Dronfield Arms staff for the brews while we waited for recovery in the rain and for everyone's patience while the road and paths were closed off."