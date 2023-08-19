Play Brightcove video

Birmingham born boxer - and Olympic and Commonwealth medalist - Galal Yafai is preparing for his first headline fight in the city this weekend.

To mark the occasion, some of boxing's famous faces have been putting young fighters through their paces.

It was hard sparring in hot weather for those at Acocks Green Amateur Boxing Academy but it's not everyday the youngsters get to show off their skills in front of some of boxing's elite.

Eddie Hearn is the promoter of this weekend's show at the Utilita Arena. His first here for almost five years.

Youngsters sparring at the gym

He spoke to ITV Central about it's importance and the impact it could have on the city.

He said: "This is the special one for him, the homecoming of your Olympic champion.

"It doesn't get much bigger than that and this is going to be his base as he challenges for world titles, so looking forward to a lot of support for him in the city on saturday.

"Everyone should be very proud of him and hopefully the first step to going on and winning a world title."

Olympic Gold, Commonwealth Gold and four pro fight victories already under his belt, Yafai now has his sights set on his next challenge.

Yafai (left) faces a tough test against Tommy Frank this weekend

Standing in his way though is Tommy Frank, and it's not just the pressure of the fight on his shoulder, but also representing his home city.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the event this weekend, Yafai said: "I need everyone's support.

"Nothing better than having your city behind you. I won Olympic Gold in Tokyo, but it's nice when the city are there to watch you and support you.

'People see me and they say hello and it's nice to get recognised."

Back at the gym and the original Muhammad Ali adorns the wall as the youngsters are put through their paces.

Muhammad Ali adorns the wall at the boxing club

For this club the sport is about so much more than fighting

One youngster said: "I feel like it's good, it's a good experience for everybody, there's loads of new people to meet and people to help out and it helps yourself out as well."

Another said: "It's about finding stuff inspiring and we want to get to a level in boxing where we get recognition for this type of stuff and events like this."

Another youngster said: "One side it feels like amazing, but one side it feels scary, like oh my god."

Everyone at the club is inspired by Yafai's victories - and he will be hard pressed to find support stronger than that in Birmingham this weekend.