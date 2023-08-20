Appeal launched after 92-year-old pedestrian dies after collision in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a motorbike and a pedestrian.

Officers from Derbyshire police were called to reports of a serious collision in Greenhill Lane, Riddings, at about 9.30am on Saturday, August 19.

It involved a motorbike and a 92-year-old pedestrian, who was treated for serious injuries at the scene, but later died in hospital.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

An investigation into the incident has begun and collision investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage around the time to come forward.

Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting incident 23*514831.