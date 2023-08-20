Armed police called to Kabaddi event in Derby after reports of shots fired

Three people have been taken to hospital after reports of shots being fired and crowd violence, in what police have called a large-scale disturbance in Derby.

Crowds had gathered for a Kabaddi sport gathering on Elvaston Lane in Alvaston.

Police at the scene in Alvaston Credit: Ashley Kirk

Officers were called there just before 4pm on Sunday 20th August.

They say three people had been injured, one with serious injuries.

A Kabaddi event sign at the scene Credit: Ashley Kirk

Derbyshire Police said there is a large police presence in the area, and that officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

They are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident, to contact them.

