Two jurors have been sentenced themselves after they contacted two men they had found guilty of drugs offences just hours before, because they felt sorry for them.

Derby Crown Court heard how George Matthews and Katherine Davies were members of a jury which convicted the two men at the same court.

Having handed down the verdict, some of the jurors went drinking afterwards, where, feeling guilty about their decision, Matthews and Davies hunted for both men on social media, and made direct contact with them, which is against the law.

They disclosed their secret jury deliberations, which led to the men appealing their sentences at the Court of Appeal, costing the taxpayer thousands of pounds.

Handing both of them suspended sentences, Judge Shaun Smith KC said; “The top and bottom of it was that you felt sorry for the defendants after having had a drink and in your own befuddled way did what you did. But I have to put my other hat on and tell you this is a very serious offence.“Ultimately the reason people are charged with this offence is to deter other jurors from taking the same steps. Every time (I swear a jury) I tell them they can get into trouble for doing certain things but I don’t think even in your wildest nightmares, rather than dreams, (you would have considered) what the financial costs of the Court of Appeal this kind of behaviour entailed.“The top appeal judge, the King’s Counsel, the junior counsel, just incredible consequences of (your) disobedience.”

The prosecutor, Sarah Allen, said George Matthews, 30, from Allenton, and Katherine Davies, 26, from Darley Abbey, sat on the just for the six week trial in autumn 2021.

She said; “Matthews decided to contact (one of the defendants) over Snapchat and Davies contacted (a second defendant) saying she was in the pub all afternoon and began a flirtatious conversation.”

"Matters came to light when one of the defendants told his solicitor the following day. As a result of their actions three defendants appealed their sentences (at the Court of Appeal in London) but they were unsuccessful.”

Matthews and Davies both pleaded guilty to intentionally disclosing jury deliberations, and were handed four-month sentences, suspended for a year. They were also told to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work each.

Justin Ablott, representing Matthews, said his client is autistic and that a psychiatrist’s report had been prepared on his behalf.

William Bennett, representing Davies, said despite these ongoing legal proceedings his client has kept her job, which involves dealing with would-be parents having screenings to find out if their unborn children may have any life-changing conditions.