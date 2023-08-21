Four men have been arrested after reports of shots being fired and crowd violence at a sporting event in Derby.

Crowds had gathered for a Kabaddi sport gathering on Elvaston Lane in Alvaston, yesterday (Sunday 20th August).

Police were called to the site at around 4.00pm, where they say three people had been injured, one with serious injuries.

Four men - aged 24, 28, 30 and 38 - have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and violent disorder and remain in police custody.

A Kabaddi event sign at the scene in Derby. Credit: Ashley Kirk

Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred said: “We are keen to speak to anyone with information relating to the incident yesterday.

“We are aware of videos of the incident circulating online, we are carrying out investigations in relation to these and I would encourage anyone with footage to send it to us for enquiries to continue.

“Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community, please speak to them if you have any information or contact us using the methods provided.”