A murder investigation has been launched after a man was attacked in Shrewsbury.

The 23-year-old man was found on Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill around 1.05pm this afternoon (21 August).

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four men aged 22, 26 and two aged 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, from West Mercia Police said: “Earlier this afternoon a man was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.

“We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance we will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.

"Four people are in custody as our investigation continues.

“Residents will see an increase police presence in the area for the coming days as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to anyone who may be concerned.

“We know a number of people were in the area at the time and may have information that could prove crucial to our enquiries, in particular we’re keen to speak to anyone who lives in Berwick Avenue and has CCTV or doorbell footage, or any motorists in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw a white Mercedes Benz registration OV60 VTP which was recovered on Kynaston Road or a grey Audi registration EY63 BCV in Berwick Avenue or the surrounding area.”

Police will remain in the area to reassure residents and are urging anyone with any information to contact 101 and quote log 192_I_21082023.

