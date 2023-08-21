Officers from Warwickshire Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a man died in Rugby in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home in Overslade at 3.24am on Sunday 20 August. Paramedics also attended the scene, but a man at the address was later pronounced dead.

Two women and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder. The man remains in police custody and the women have been released.

Detective Superintendent Pete Hill from Warwickshire Police said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones and friends of the victim at this difficult time.

"I know residents will feel shocked and concerned. At this time we believe this to be a contained, isolated incident and there is nothing to indicate any wider danger to the public.

"Officers and detectives will maintain a strong presence in the area – not only to gather evidence but also to make sure residents feels safe."

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police by calling 101.