Man who blew up flat trying to make cannabis oil in liquid butane is jailed

A drug user who blew up his flat while trying to make a powerful, illegal drug has been jailed.

Sean Page, who's 36, from Hucknall in Nottinghamshire, was attempting to produce an enhanced form of cannabis oil by cooking the drug in liquid butane.

The explosion blew out windows and caused significant structural damager to the block of flats in Chatsworth Drive, and Page's neighbours had to be evacuated.

Police believe the blast happened when on the men in the flat lit a cigarette, which ignited the highly-flammable gasses that had gathered in the small flat.

Fortunately, nobody was injured when it happened on 15 July 2021.

Page admitted to producing a Class B drug, telling police it was for personal use to help alleviate several medical problems.

On Friday he was jailed for two years and nine months after being convicted of criminal damage by recklessly endangering life and production of a Class B drug.

Detective Constable Adam Penn, from Nottinghamshire Police, said; “Page could very easily have caused serious injury to himself or others during this reckless and incredibly dangerous experiment.

“The windows in his property were sent flying during the blast and it was merely good fortune that no one was passing by at the time.

“Such was the force of the blast that significant structural damage was also caused to the building which necessitated very costly repairs.

“I hope this incident serves as a warning to others about the potential consequences of producing illegal drugs at home.”