A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was found stabbed in Gosford Green Park in Coventry at the weekend.

Police were called to Binley Road at just before 3.10am on Sunday 20 August and found a man with serious stab wounds.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are carrying out searches and forensic enquiries around the park.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We currently have a scene in place around most of the park while we carry out searches and forensic enquiries.

"We thank everyone for their patience while we work to establish exactly what happened and why.

"We'll have increased patrols in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance."

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call police on 101.