Protesters have blocked the entrance to the site of the former Crooked House pub near Dudley after lorries were seen removing rubble from the site.

Earlier today, locals told ITV News there were diggers at the site, before reporting bricks were being taken away from the location.

There are now protesters gathering, with some blocking the road, stopping lorries from leaving the site.

Protesters block the entrance to the Crooked House site Credit: ITV News

In a statement this afternoon, South Staffordshire Council said; "The council is aware of a contractor onsite and is engaging with the site owners and contractors to investigate what works are taking place. We are still currently ascertaining all the facts so cannot comment any further on this specific matter.

"The council is still investigating the full incident and formalising next steps and we cannot comment on any element of the ongoing investigation, so that we do not potentially prejudice our enforcement action. We will provide updates on our website as soon as we are able."

Campaigners have passionately voiced their desire to have the pub rebuilt at the site, since the pub was burned down in a fire on 5 August.

The West Midlands Mayor also backed the calls, pushing for it to be re-built "brick-by-brick".

The building was demolished just two days after the fire, which South Staffordshire Council said was done without permission.

Staffordshire Police confirmed they were treating the fire as arson, but no arrests have been made.

Marco Longhi, the MP for Dudley North, which neighbours the location of the former pub, called for a change in the law to protect heritage buildings, when he held a public meeting for people to discuss what had happened.