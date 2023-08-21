A seventh man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in Leamington.

Ben Daly, aged 30, was found injured on Clemens Street on August 10th after being shot.

A 43-year-old man from Leamington has now been arrested on conspiracy to commit murder and remains in police custody.

Six people have already been arrested - five on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and one on suspicion of murder.

They have been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe, from Warwickshire Police, said: “The investigation continues as we work to bring justice for the loved ones and friends of Ben Daly, who was shot to death in an incident that has left the town shocked and appalled.

"I would like to take this chance to renew our appeal for information on a black Audi A3, numberplate OY57 NLJ.

“Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of this car is asked to contact us straight away.”

