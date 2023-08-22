A child had died after becoming ill at the Camp Bestival music festival in Shropshire.

Staffordshire Police said officers were called in the early hours of Saturday morning following reports of a child who had fallen unwell.

In a statement, the force said: "We were called to Camp Bestival, Weston Park, at 12.37am on Saturday (19 August) following reports of a child who was taken ill.

"The child was treated at the scene and taken to hospital in a critical condition."Sadly, the child died a short time later. Specially-trained officers are continuing to support the child’s family and we ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult and distressing time."Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the death."

The festival was held at Weston Park from 17-20 August, with Rudimental and Sophie Ellis-Bextor among those performing.

In a statement Camp Bestival said: "A child became poorly on Friday night and, after receiving immediate medical care onsite, was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where they tragically passed away.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family at this terrible time, and we will continue to support them in any way we can."