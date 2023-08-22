A dad jailed for punching Premier League footballer Jack Grealish during a Birmingham City-Aston Villa derby was found dead by his sister, an inquest heard.

Paul Mitchell was drinking up to 15 cans of cider a day following his release from jail for breaching a football banning order imposed after he attacked the England star on the pitch at St Andrew's in March 2019.

The father of three was caring for his dad at his home in Colesbourne Road, Solihull, at the time of his death in March this year.

Mr Mitchell served four weeks behind bars for the attack on Grealish, and later severed six weeks for breaching his ten-year football ban.

He began taking drugs and was suffering from mental health issues after serving the six weeks in jail, Birmingham Coroner's Court heard.

Assistant coroner Simon Brenchley recorded a narrative conclusion, noting a combination of drug toxicity and alcohol as his cause of death at a hearing yesterday, August 21.

But it was not known whether his death happened accidentally or through a deliberate overdose. Mr Mitchell had a history of poor mental health, suicide attempts and was suffering from financial difficulties amid struggles finding and maintaining employment, the coroner said.

He began taking drugs in October 2022, the inquest was told. He was "advised to abstain from alcohol" and diagnosed with an adjustment disorder, the court heard.

Mr Mitchell had been unemployed since November, and "admitted drinking 15 cans of cider a day - although he had cut it down to six. He denied having active suicidal thoughts", added the coroner.

He had found "purpose" in caring for his father - with whom he had an "extremely close relationship", the court was told. "He had cut down drinking and was hoping to find a place to live," Mr Brenchley said.

"Family found him lying on the settee." One of his two sisters, who was also living with their father, had been the last person to "see or speak to him alive and the person to find him", the coroner said.

His sister saw him on March 14, the day he died, but as he was underneath a blanket on the sofa, she "didn't know if he was awake", added the coroner. "She told him the internet man was coming and left."

When she returned, she found him "cold to touch". Neighbours were called and she dialled for an ambulance. Paramedics confirmed he was dead at the scene, with police initially treating his death as suspicious.

A bottle of medication belonging to his father had been consumed, the inquest heard. It was indicated Mr Mitchell had either "killed himself accidentally or through overdose", the police statement added.

"The deceased had suffered from mental health issues and had previously tried to take his own life six to eight weeks earlier," said the coroner.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Mitchell died as a result of drug poisoning and acute ethanol toxicity. After his death, more than 200 tributes flooded in for the Blues fan, with football supporters sharing their condolences.

His mum Debbie Drew said: "Our family loved him so much.”

Support for alcohol addiction:

Drinkline – free, confidential helpline for people concerned about their drinking or someone else’s: 0300 123 1110 (open weekdays 9am-8pm, weekends 11am-4pm).

Al-Anon – providing support to the family and friends of problem drinkers: 0800 008 6811 (10am-10pm).

If you are at serious risk of harm or require emergency medical attention, call 999.For non-emergency medical advice, call the NHS on 111.

