Football fan arrested after over-turning his car while drink-driving

Police are warning of the potential dangers of drink-driving after a car overturned and crashed through a wall and landed next to a canal in Nottingham.

Police were called to The Great Northern Close following the crash shortly after 3am on Saturday.

A black BMW had crashed through a wall and landed upside down on a canal path.

The driver – who went on a night out after watching Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Friday evening – was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink-driving after failing a road-side breath test.

Chief Inspector Jon Foy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The driver has had an exceptionally lucky escape.

“After watching Forest win, he went out in the city centre before getting behind the wheel.

“Moments later he crashed through a wall and had the car rolled any further it would have ended up in Nottingham Canal.

“Remarkably, his injuries were not serious. He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre to be checked over and then taken into custody for questioning. He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

“Needless to say we are treating this incident extremely seriously. The potential costs of drink-driving have been repeatedly laid bare by Nottinghamshire Police and our partners – it costs lives and will not be tolerated.

"Besides the obvious impact on innocent victims and their families, drink or drug driving can also have massive life-changing consequences for those who commit the crime.

“Not only can you go to prison, but you could also lose your job, relationship and freedom to drive.

“Don’t take the risk. It simply isn’t worth it.”