Four men who kidnapped a teenager and forced him to send over money by threatening him with a samurai sword and a sawn-off shotgun have been jailed.

The 17-year-old victim was outside a snooker hall in the city centre when he was ambushed and bundled into a VW Golf on the evening of Friday 2 September 2022.

In the car were four men, Nickyle Harris, Daejon Byfield, Panashe Mahachi and Danreiko Henry, who assaulted him and threatened him with a sawn-off shotgun and a samurai sword.

They drove him around the Tividale and Dudley Port areas as they sent demands for cash to contacts in the teenage victim's phone.

The men forced the youngster to hand over £350 cash and transfer money out of his bank account as well as stealing his phone and trainers before leaving him near Dudley and Sandwell train station.

Police linked the Golf they'd used to Byfield and on 15 September located it in Leicestershire where it had been bought by an innocent party the day before.

Banking checks revealed that Mahachi was linked to the account the victim's money had been transferred.

Forensic analysis of phone data also linked Harris and Henry to the other two men while the Golf was found in the same location as all the men's phones on the day of the kidnap.

Harris and Byfield, both aged 20, were jailed for 10 years for kidnap, robbery, possessing an offensive weapon and having a firearm with intent.

Mahachi, aged 20, was jailed for nine years and six months, and Henry, aged 19 was jailed for eight years and six months. Byfield further admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Daejon Byfield and Panashe Mahachi Credit: West Midlands Police

Detective Sergeant Matt Dyer from West Midlands Police's Major Crime Team, said: "This was a coordinated and calculated operation to use violence and threats to extract cash from a 17-year-old.

"During the sentencing the judge commented that it was one of the most serious kidnap cases they'd dealt with in Birmingham.

"These men found it acceptable to put a teenager in fear for his life, but such actions are not acceptable and have resulted in significant jail sentences."

