Owners of a warehouse in Nottinghamshire have confirmed they'll clean up the site five months after a fire destroyed the building.

Firefighters were called to the clothing recycling firm Savanna Rags International on Forest Road in Mansfield on Saturday 18 March.

The blaze could be seen for miles and left the building a shell and unfit for purpose.

The company, which has a new factory in Hermitage Lane in Mansfield, said it is working towards clearing up the site after a local councillor criticised delays in demolition calling the site "a blot on the landscape".

More than 100 firefighters from 16 crews were involved in tackling the fire. Credit: Local Democracy Reporting System

Councillor Andre Camilleri, who represents Berry Hill on Mansfield District Council, said: "This mess has been left for five months.

"It's not only a blot on the landscape but it's obstructing the highway/pavement on a very dangerous road.

"Something needs to be done quickly before someone gets injured.

"Why should our residents have to put up with looking at this burnt-out building and all the rubbish?

"It's the company's sole responsibility to get it sorted and cleared, but it's obvious they are not taking any notice."

Savanna Rags International says demolition was agreed upon two months ago but was delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Clothes and other textiles remain strewn over the wrecked building. Credit: Local Democracy Reporting System

The firm says it spoke with contractors to oversee a "meticulous" demolition of its site, which was due to begin on 26 June.

However, the demolition was delayed due to health, safety and environmental concerns, which the business says fall "beyond our purview" but is "unwavering" in its commitment to getting the site cleaned up.

In a statement, the company said: "We wish to assure our local community we are working in close collaboration to address these concerns and ascertain a viable initiation date for the site's clean-up.

"While acknowledging the unsightly impact our site's current state has had on the landscape, we remain unwavering in our dedication to ensuring a comprehensive and regulatory-compliant demolition.

"Throughout this period, [we have] upheld constant communication with Mansfield District Council.

"We extend our gratitude to [the council] for [its] consistent support and invaluable guidance as we navigate through these intricate matters."

The clothing recycling firm also added that "the fire had severe consequences on its business and it needed time to recover from the loss of materials and location".

A Mansfield District Council spokesperson said: "We understand Savanna Rags are in discussion with licensed contractors to carry out the demolition and clearance work.

"[The] council will continue to give advice where it is needed so that works are carried out in accordance with health, safety and environmental regulations."

No one was hurt in the blaze, which firefighters said was not being treated as suspicious.

