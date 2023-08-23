A DPD delivery driver who died after being attacked while out delivering parcels in Shrewsbury, has been named by police as 23-year-old Aurman Singh.

Police were called to Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill at around 1.05pm on Monday 21 August.

Mr Singh, 23, from Smethwick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Singh’s family say 'there are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had' on them.

Four men aged 24, 22 ,26 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday and remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

West Mercia Police says it does not believe that Mr Singh's job as a delivery driver was the motive for his alleged murder and that it is not investigating it as a robbery.

A Magistrate’s warrant of further detention has been granted.

Earlier today, a fifth person was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The delivery driver died in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, near Shrewsbury in Shropshire Credit: Stephanie Wareham/PA

In a tribute issued through police, Mr Singh's family said:

"Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.

"We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time".

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Aurman at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is underway with officers carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to Aurman’s murder.

“We know Aurman was a delivery person however at this stage we do not believe this was the motive for his death and we are not investigating this as a robbery.

“We believe those involved are known to each other and are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area.

“We have so far arrested five people in connection with the murder and are progressing all other lines of enquiry to locate and arrest outstanding suspects.”

Anyone with information, including any CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 192_I_21082023.