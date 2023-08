Firefighters are tackling a serious fire at a house in Malinsgate in Telford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said seven fire engines are at the scene, alongside teams from West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Crews were called to the fire in Lawns Wood at 4.40am on Wednesday 23 August.

Police have closed Brunel Road to assist with firefighting. An investigation will begin later this morning.