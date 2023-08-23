Lionesses to get Madame Tussauds waxwork after World Cup – and you can vote which player

Goalie Mary Earps, Lauren James and captain Millie Bright are all in the running to be immortalised as a waxwork. Credit: PA Images

Madame Tussauds has announced that it will immortalise one of England's Lionesses as a waxwork after the team's heroic efforts at the World Cup.

It follows England's fierce campaign in Australia this summer, which ended in a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final on Sunday.

Madame Tussauds has opened a public vote to decide which player will be made into a waxwork and displayed at its London museum, to commemorate the team's achievements.

There are currently eight Lionesses in the running - could it be Nottingham-born goalkeeper Mary Earps with her golden glove? Liverpudlian Alex Greenwood, who kept on playing despite injury? Or captain Millie Bright who will forever go down in history?

The Lionesses pose for a team photo on the pitch ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney. Credit: PA Images

Which Lioness can I vote for?

England goalkeeper Mary Earps was awarded the Golden Glove at the Women's World Cup. Credit: PA Images
England captain Millie Bright following the Lionesses defeat to Spain in the Women's World Cup final. Credit: PA Images

  • Millie Bright: Killamarsh-born Chelsea defender and captain of England's women at the World Cup, Bright, 30, led the Lionesses on their fierce campaign in Australia.

  • Sarina Wiegman: Manager of the England women's national team since September 2021, Wiegman, 53, is now shortlisted as a potential new head coach for the Men's Netherlands team.

You can vote here now on the Madame Tussauds website.

Votes must be placed before Friday 8 September, with results announced within the next year.

