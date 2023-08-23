A man crashed his car into a house while driving double the speed limit, causing his friend to have his leg amputated.

Macauley Arnott, 31, was driving dangerously when he lost control of his Peugeot 107 and crashed it at around 11.15pm on Saturday 5 March last year.

The 31-year-old's friend was in the passenger seat when they crashed into a traffic island and then the garden wall of a house on Aylestone Road in Leicester.

Travelling in a 30mph area the car is believed to have been going 77mph, according to Leicestershire Police.

Both Arnott and his friend were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Arnott's now former friend, a man in his 30s, was left in a critical life-threatening condition and has had to undergo more than 40 operations since, including having his right leg amputated above the knee.

After an investigation, police discovered that around four miles prior to the crash, the Peugeot had been involved in another collision with a VW Golf.

Arnott was reported to have left the scene at the junction of Little Glen Road in Leicester causing minor injuries to the driver of the Golf.

Arnott, of Maughan Road, Earl Shilton, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Detective Constable Charlotte Wright, from Leicestershire Police, said: “Arnott’s extremely dangerous driving has led to many lives being ruined. The victim has suffered devastating injuries which have completely changed his life.

“Arnott himself also suffered serious injuries and has also now been jailed for his actions. This collision is a tragic example of the horrific consequences that can result when a person drives a vehicle dangerously.

"You are putting your own life and the lives of others at extreme risk. Please do not put yourself in this position.”

Arnott was sentenced to three years' imprisonment and disqualified from driving for four and a half years alongside being ordered to take an extended re-test.

