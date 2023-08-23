Nottingham Forest sign World Cup winning defender Gonzalo Montiel

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of World Cup winning defender Gonzalo Montiel.

The 26-year-old has joined the club on a season-long loan from Spanish side Sevilla, with a view to become permanent.

The Argentine full-back becomes the fourth signing by Steve Cooper this summer. He'll wear the number 29.

Gonzalo Montiel winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina Credit: PA Images

Montiel was apart of the Argentina side that won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last winter.

The final was played out between France and the side from South America. The match finished 3-3 and went to penalties to decide the winner.

Montiel scored the decisive spot-kick in the shoot-out to secure his countries third World Cup.

The silverware didn't stop there for Montiel, as he won the UFEA Europa League with Sevilla. The final at the Puskas Arena in Hungary ended 1-1.

It went to penalties to decide the winner and it was deja vu for Montiel as he scored the deciding spot-kick to clinch the trophy.

Gonzalo Montiel as a Sevilla player Credit: PA Images

Who is Gonzalo Montiel?

Gonzalo Montiel was born in González Catán, Argentina in 1997.

He came through the ranks at River Plate and made his professional debut back in April 2016.

Montiel went on to make 140 appearances for his boyhood club and won three Copa Argentinas, one Primera División title and one Copa Libertadores.

In August 2021, the defender moved to Europe and joined Spanish side Sevilla.

He went on to feature 72 times for the La Liga side.

Montiel played 43 times across all competitions last season and featured in their UEFA Europa League winning side.

Montiel said he was "really happy" to have joined Nottingham Forest.

He said: "I'm coming here full of expectations, of getting to play and showing what I can do. I'm also hungry to win things, to win trophies, now's the time to show this.

"I've been watching the Premier League since I was child, I used to watch every game. As a player you want to play in the best league, and the Premier League is just that."