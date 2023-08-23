A pedestrian who was on the M1 in Leicestershire has died after being hit by an HGV earlier this morning (Wednesday 23 August).

Police were called at 7.47am to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and an HGV, close to Junction 20 (A4304 Lutterworth) on the northbound carriageway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

The M1 southbound remains closed between Junction 20 A4304 Lutterworth Road (Lutterworth) and Junction 21 M69 (Leicester).

The motorway was initially closed in both directions, but the northbound carriageway reopened earlier this morning.

There were reports of severe delays on the M1 and M69 in the area.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who saw the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.

National Highways is advising drivers to follow this diversion route: