Breaking News
Pedestrian on M1 killed after being hit by HGV in Leicestershire
A pedestrian who was on the M1 in Leicestershire has died after being hit by an HGV earlier this morning (Wednesday 23 August).
Police were called at 7.47am to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and an HGV, close to Junction 20 (A4304 Lutterworth) on the northbound carriageway.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the HGV was uninjured.
The M1 southbound remains closed between Junction 20 A4304 Lutterworth Road (Lutterworth) and Junction 21 M69 (Leicester).
The motorway was initially closed in both directions, but the northbound carriageway reopened earlier this morning.
There were reports of severe delays on the M1 and M69 in the area.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses who saw the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.
National Highways is advising drivers to follow this diversion route:
Exit the M1 northbound at J20 and take the first exist (west) onto the A4303.
Continue along the A4303 to the A4303/A426 Lutterworth Road/Rugby Road roundabout and then take the second exit from the roundabout.
Continue westbound along the A4303 passing through a further two roundabout at Coventry Road and Magna Park to A5/A4303 Cross in Hand roundabout. Then take the fourth exit from the roundabout and proceed north along the A5.
Continue northbound along the A5 Waitling Street for approximately 10.3kms to the A5/M69 Junction 1 Interchange.
At the Interchange take the fifth exit onto the M69 northbound. Continue along the M69 northbound for approximately 14.5kms to M69 J2/M1 J21 and re-join the M1 northbound at J21.