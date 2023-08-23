Traffic chaos on M1 and M69 in Leicestershire as crash closes motorway
Drivers in Leicestershire are experiencing lengthy delays on the M1 and M6, after a crash has caused severe congestion.
The M1 southbound is closed due to a collision between Junction 20 A4304 Lutterworth Road (Lutterworth) and Junction 21 M69 (Leicester).
It was previously shut in both directions, but reopened northbound at around 10.30am.
The traffic is backed up onto the M69.
Leicestershire Police remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.
National Highways says the closures are expected to remain in place for several hours.
National Highways is advising drivers to follow this diversion route:
Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs
Exit the M1 northbound at J20 and take the first exist (west) onto the A4303.
Continue along the A4303 to the A4303/A426 Lutterworth Road/Rugby Road roundabout and then take the second exit from the roundabout.
Continue westbound along the A4303 passing through a further two roundabout at Coventry Road and Magna Park to A5/A4303 Cross in Hand roundabout. Then take the fourth exit from the roundabout and proceed north along the A5.
Continue northbound along the A5 Waitling Street for approximately 10.3kms to the A5/M69 Junction 1 Interchange.
At the Interchange take the fifth exit onto the M69 northbound. Continue along the M69 northbound for approximately 14.5kms to M69 J2/M1 J21 and re-join the M1 northbound at J21.