Drivers in Leicestershire are experiencing lengthy delays on the M1 and M6, after a crash has caused severe congestion.

The M1 southbound is closed due to a collision between Junction 20 A4304 Lutterworth Road (Lutterworth) and Junction 21 M69 (Leicester).

It was previously shut in both directions, but reopened northbound at around 10.30am.

The traffic is backed up onto the M69.

Leicestershire Police remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

National Highways says the closures are expected to remain in place for several hours.

National Highways is advising drivers to follow this diversion route:

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs