Wilko administrators deny imminent store closures

Wilko administrators say it is likely that there will be store closures and redundancies in the future because those interested in buying the company are not focused on the whole group.The homeware retailer, which was founded in Leicester and is based in Nottinghamshire, went into administration earlier this month.

A union representing some of the workers said some stores would close next week, but administrators PWC deny that is the case.

The GMB Union claims that the majority of Wilko stores could close in the next week after a purchase of the discount retailer fell through.

In a meeting with administrators on Wednesday Union bosses say they were informed that there is no longer any prospect that the majority of the business will be saved.

It says this means redundancies for staff in store and at call centres will begin during the coming week as stores close.

It's thought that some stores may be bought, either individually or as part of larger packages, but "significant job losses" are now expected.

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, said: “GMB Union will continue to support members through this process and will fight to ensure members are consulted as per the law and that you receive every penny you are entitled to.

“We will fight to ensure Wilko bosses are held accountable for the simple reason our members deserve so much better.

“GMB will not forget the incompetence that has led to this collapse and will we not forget the dividends paid to the millionaires who gambled your jobs on their whims. “

Credit: PA

The Joint Administrators, Jane Steer, Zelf Hussain and Edward Williams of PwC, told ITV News Central: “Since our appointment as administrators of Wilko we have held extensive discussions with parties who expressed an interest in buying all or part of the business".

"While discussions continue with those interested in buying parts of the business, it’s clear that the nature of this interest is not focused on the whole Group. Sadly, it is therefore likely that there will be redundancies and store closures in the future and it has today been necessary to update employee representatives"

"We know this will further add to the uncertainty felt by workers. We will be supporting staff through this deeply unsettling time, working closely with the government, JobCentre plus, unions and large employers to maximise possibilities for a rapid return to work for employees in the event of redundancies."

“In the immediate term, all stores remain open, continue to trade and staff continue to be paid. Contrary to speculation, there are currently no plans to close any stores next week.”