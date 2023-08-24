A man has been charged and six others have been arrested after reports of shots being fired and crowd violence at a sporting event in Derby.

Police were called to Elvaston Lane in Alvaston at 3.51pm on Sunday 20 August to reports of a disturbance at the Kabaddi gathering.

Four people were injured and taken to hospital - and they have all now been released.

Four men, aged 24, 28, 38 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They have all been released on bail as investigations continue.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Two men, aged 34 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They have both been bailed as detectives continue to investigate.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of a class A drug. He has also been bailed.

Karamjit Singh, 35, of Derby, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder. They remain in police custody.