A 47-year-old dad has died after being stabbed in Gosford Green Park.

Marvin Warmington was in hospital after medics were forced to give him advance trauma care when he was found with stab wounds in the park early on Sunday 20 August.

Now, emergency services have confirmed Mr Warmington, who's from Coventry, died on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested from an address in Coventry on suspicion of murder and is being held by police for questioning.

A 35-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has now been released and will face no further action. A 47-year-old man who was arrested on Monday has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

His family have paid tribute, saying: "Marvin had an infectious energy and was treasured by all who knew him."

They added: "An incredibly loved father, son, brother and uncle we have all been left with a piece of us taken along with him."

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, of West Midlands Police: "Our thoughts remain with the Marvin's family and we have specialist officers who continue to support them at this difficult time.

"We are still in the early stages of our investigation and would appeal for anyone with information who has not yet come forward to get in touch with us.

"At this stage, we believe this was an isolated incident without cause for wider alarm in the community.

"Reassurance patrols in the area will continue to offer reassurance."

