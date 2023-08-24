The family of a teenage boy killed in a car crash in Walsall have paid tribute to a "loveable boy" and "beautiful son who will deeply missed by us all."

Brae Bull, aged 17, died after the car he was travelling in collided with a tree near to Bosty Lane in Aldridge, Walsall, shortly before midnight on 21 July.

It happened after a short police pursuit and the incident has been referred to the IOPC.

Officers gave initial medical aid including CPR to Brae at the scene until ambulance crews arrived, but the couldn't be saved.

Alongside their tribute, his family have released a photograph of Brae. In the statement, the family said: "As a family we are truly heartbroken from the tragic passing of Brae.

"Our beautiful son touched the hearts of so many people, he was a polite, cheeky and loveable boy who was taken from us far too soon. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by us all."

After the crash a 16-year-old boy and two men aged 21 and 22 were taken to hospital for injuries which were not deemed life threatening. One remains in hospital while the other two have been discharged.

The incident was referred to the IOPC who following a review have asked for a local investigation by our Professional Standards Department (PSD).

As part of our investigation West Midlands Police will be reviewing in car footage and body worn video footage.

Detective Sergeant Julie Lyman, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The investigation is still ongoing. Our thoughts remain firmly with Brae’s family and we continue to support them through this difficult time.

"I ask for any witnesses who have not already spoken with police to come forward, which also includes anyone with dashcam footage, ring doorbell or CCTV footage to get in touch with us."