Smartly dressed dog Mia 'happy' after being removed from owner

The British Transport Police has confirmed that an unusually dressed dog removed from her owner is doing well in the care of relatives.

The force's Black Country social media account shared an image of the dog, named Mia, peering out from a patrol car window. She seems to be dressed in a mini blue collared shirt.

It promoted a wave of comments from users both questioning if the dog is ok, and also asking if she had been arrested for 'crimes against fashion.'

The force confirmed they received a text message raising concerns that a woman was intoxicated and not properly caring for her dog.

They attended to confirm Mia's welfare and say she is happy and being looked after by her owner's family while their inquiries are ongoing.